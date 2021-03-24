Of the amount, Rs 90 crore will be allocated through budget spread across three financial years starting from 2020-21.





BHUBANESWAR: The State Cabinet on Monday approved the ‘State-level Sports Infrastructure Development Project’ for development of infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar and construction of International Hockey Stadium, Rourkela.





As the State is going to host the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Men’s Hockey World Cup-2023 with venues at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik decided to expand and upgrade infrastructure at Kalinga Stadium and construction of a new grand hockey stadium at Rourkela, the second venue for the international sporting event.



The State Government has established High Performance Centres (HPCs) in various sports disciplines at Kalinga Stadium in partnership with various corporates and elite sportspersons.



The State Level Sports Infrastructure Development Project will undertake further expansion and upgradation of Kalinga Stadium sports complex and construction of the new stadium at Rourkela at an estimated cost of Rs 356.38 crore.



Of the amount, Rs 90 crore will be allocated through budget spread across three financial years starting from 2020-21.



The balance amount is to be funded through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), District Mineral Foundation (DMF) Trust, Sundargarh and Odisha Sports Development Fund (OSDF). The project will be completed within 16 months.



Giving its stamp of approval to 10 proposals, the Cabinet gave its nod for amendment of certain provisions of Odisha Land Rights to Slum Dwellers Act, 2017 to settle land less than 30 sq mtr in favour of person in actual possession to facilitate construction of house under PMAY and other schemes under ‘Housing for All’.



In order to facilitate beneficiaries of different housing schemes of Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) for execution of lease deeds, the government has decided to waive interest payable on delayed payment of premium to the tune of Rs 29.15 crore by the two agencies.



The proposal of ST and SC Development department for regularisation of 100 contractual tribal language teachers as a one-time measure was also approved. The teachers were appointed in 2008.



The Cabinet also approved a proposal to amend the Orissa Minerals Rules, 2007 to make provisions of penalty more stringent for illegal mining, theft of minerals and illegal storage and transportation.



The term of imprisonment for illegal mining has been enhanced from one year to two years and fine Rs 25,000 to Rs 5 lakh.



Eye on hockey



Rs 365.38 cr Cost of expansion of Kalinga Stadium and construction of new stadium at Rourkela



Rs 90 cr to be allocated through budget spread across three financial years



The new stadium at Rourkela will have seating capacity of 20,000



The project will be completed within 16 months



