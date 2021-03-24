



The Sub-junior girls’ team of Haryana is on cloud nine after the convincing title win at the Hockey India Sub-junior National championships which concluded recently in Simdega, Jharkhand. The Haryana girls overcame fighting hosts Jharkhand in a shoot out duel, after the teams failed to score any in the regulation time of sixty minutes in the final, witnessed by a few thousands.







The proud Haryana girls after winning the SubiJr Nationals. Coach Kuldeep is in green jersey



As the girls rejoice in the win, their coach Kuldeep Siwach says he has achieved the ‘bigger goal.’ A player of repute himself, Kuldeep works in the Indian Railways.



“Sub-junior championship is a platform to test the talent of the young girls and see where they stand. Of course, the tournament win is important, but it is a stepping stone for a bigger goal – identifying the future players of India. I am so happy to say that I could spot at least 6-7 girls who have the potential to play for India.”



Kuldeep, who runs an academy for the girls along with his wife and former India captain Pritam Rani, has been long stressing on the ‘basics’ of hockey in the grassroot level to produce quality players for the Indian team.





Kuldeep Siwach with his Arjuna awardee wife Pritamrani, 2002



“My wife and I make a great coaching combination. We have the same ambition to see India win medals at the international level. So, at our academy, we provide the best of training to the young girls and try to churn quality players from among them who can one day represent India and make all of us proud,” he says.



The efforts of the husband-wife duo seems to be working as the winning Haryana team comprises at least 10 girls from their academy. The team had a great run in the tournament as they won all matches without conceding a single goal.



The Haryana girls won 30-0 against Rajasthan in opener, 19-0 against Uttarakhand, 23-0 against Tamil Nadu in the quarter-final and 10-0 against Uttar Pradesh in the semi-final. In the final against Jharkhand, the girls won 4-3 in the shootout after both teams failed to score a single goal in the sixty minutes of play.



For the coach-couple, it was a matter of double joy as their daughter Kanika was also part of the winning team.



“As a mother, I am very proud of her. She is 14 years old and has shown a lot of promise. I hope she continues to work hard and play well,” says Pritam Rani.



