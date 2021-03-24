

Kelburne Hockey Club



Scottish teams will be able to enter European play-offs through the domestic Cup under new proposals to give first teams the chance to progress to continental competitions.





A working group, led by former Scottish Hockey president Martin Boag, was formed last year to look at restructuring the leagues and cups with clubs set to vote on the proposals.



In a bid to encourage clubs to put more emphasis on Cup matches, games would be played under Friday night lights and across weekends, which would be league free.



Lower ranked teams would have home ties in the early rounds, draws would be non-seeded while the Cup winners across men and women would enter European play-offs.



The working group is also proposing for the men’s and women’s Premiership to consist of 12 teams, split into two leagues of six after 11 games.



Any go ahead from the proposals would likely see changes enforced for the 2022/23 season.



Boag said: “I was asked to form a group to look at potential future adult competitions. I believe we have concluded with innovative suggestions which give each team within a club two league options and return some additional value to the cup competitions.”



In his chairman’s statement, he added: “I would hope that the clubs will view this proposal favourably and give it due consideration.



“I believe the process we have followed has been: Robust in that we have taken minutes and video recorded each meeting; We have a group with wide range of views from across the Scottish Hockey family; We considered several options before concluding.”



SIGN UP for The Hockey Paper’s returning newsletter: Promotions, exclusives and our best coverage



The Hockey Paper