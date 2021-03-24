By K. Rajan





Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli (second from right) celebrating her goal against Sabah at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday.



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Ladies striker Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli has a voracious appetite for goals. And she just wants more and more.





The Kedahan has no intention of slowing down though she has topped the women's Malaysian Hockey League scorers' chart with seven goals from four matches while her team have already won the league title on Monday with a 7-0 win over Sabah.



Nuramirah, 21, who played for German club Bremer in Division One in 2019 (she was her club's top scorer with 15 goals), said: "I am hungry for more success. I want this year to be my best outing in the league.



"Things have been looking great for me in the league but I am a bit frustrated that I am not getting enough passes from my teammates to score goals.



"I want my teammates to pass more of the ball to me, so that I can net more goals."



Nuramirah, who featured in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, has set her eyes on two more missions - to be the top scorer and help UniKL clinch their second title - the Vivian May Soars trophy (overall cup) next month.



UniKL clinched the league title following four consecutive wins and they have one match in hand, against Young Tigress today.



They started their campaign by hammering Mutiara Juniors 17-0, and defeating two former champions, Blue Warriors and PKS Universiti Tenaga Nasional-KPT with identical 3-0 scoreline.



MHL RESULTS (TODAY)



Men: UniKL 4 TNB Thunderbolts 0, THT 6 Nurinsafi 1, UiTM 0, Tenaga Nasional 0, Maybank 3 Sabah 0



New Straits Times