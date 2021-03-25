Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

FIH partners with FOX Sports in Asia

Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is glad to announce a non-exclusive media rights agreement with FOX Sports in Asia, for the remaining matches of the 2020-2021 FIH Hockey Pro League season.This news comes after a similar deal was recently signed by FIH with the network For the Fans (FTF) in the United States and Canada.



The agreement includes the following territories: Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, East Timor, Thailand and Vietnam.

The matches will be available either live or delayed.

FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “We’re very happy to be partnering with FOX Sports, which will help us increase the reach of the FIH Hockey Pro League – ‘Hockey at its Best’ – in Asia. In these particularly challenging times, being able to sign this deal with such a strong network - in addition to the one we achieved with For The Fans recently - is a really positive sign.”

For more information about FIH and hockey in general, please download the Watch.Hockey app or follow the FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – and website.

FIH site

