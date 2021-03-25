Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey Australia statement regarding current athlete appeals

Published on Thursday, 25 March 2021
Hockey Australia provides the following statement regarding the current Athlete Appeals of Rachael Lynch and Georgina Morgan.



Hockey Australia is mindful of the proximity of the Tokyo Olympics and would like to see the players' appeals determined as soon as possible.

These appeals are being heard by an independent appeals tribunal, thus the process and subsequent timing of the decisions are not matters that Hockey Australia can control, but it is doing all that it can to facilitate a quick resolution of the appeals.

The timetable for the appeals that the tribunal put in place was agreed to by all parties but has been extended to accommodate requests for additional documents by the players’ lawyers.

Hockey Australia looks forward to the tribunal handing down its decisions so the focus can turn to giving the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras the best opportunity to be successful in Tokyo.

Hockey Australia media release

