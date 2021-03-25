By Mike Rowbottom





Britain's outstanding hockey talent Ashley Jackson has "stepped away" from the British programme for the Tokyo 2020 Games ©Getty Images



Ashley Jackson, regarded as the outstanding British player of his generation, has opted to "step away" from from the country's senior programme ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for a mixture of personal reasons and injuries.





"Things haven’t worked out quite how I wanted for this summer," said the 33-year-old from Tunbridge Wells, who played for Britain at the Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.



"However I hope I haven’t put the shirt on for the last time."



Jackson has scored a record 137 goals for the England and Great Britain hockey teams and has has the second-highest tally of goals for Great Britain at the Olympics - matching Alex Danson's total of 11 and bettered only by the 16 scored by Sean Kerly, who helped inspire the winning team at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympics.



In 250 international appearances for England and Great Britain Jackson has won seven medals, including gold with England at the EuroHockey Championships in 2009 - the year he became the first Briton to be named as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Young Player of the Year.



"After taking some time to speak and reflect with those close to him, after a number of recent injuries, he has made the choice to move on from the programme and focus on his wellbeing and exciting interests away from international hockey," an English Hockey release said.



Following the disappointment of Rio 2016, where Britain - having missed the podium by one place in London - finished ninth, Jackson took three years out from the programme, played ice hockey for Basingstoke Bison and helped make hockey history as Britain played at Harlequins' Twickenham Stoop in front of 11,500 people.





Britain hockey’s performance director Ed Barney said: "We’re sorry to see Ash step away from the programme.



"Ash has contributed a huge amount since his debut in 2007 - he has been a hugely respected member of the squad and a real asset to the England and Great Britain men’s programme both on and off the pitch throughout the Tokyo cycle.



"With such experience behind him, Ash has brought a massive amount of perspective, wisdom and grounding to the squad.



"We know this hasn’t been an easy decision but one that Ash has considered and worked through at length."



Danny Kerry, head coach of the men's squad, added: "Following the challenging months within the programme, I understand and respect Ash’s decision to step away.



"Ash has shown a depth of character and resolve to stand fast and push through a series of rehabilitation and physical conditioning phases.



"I wish Ash well in taking some time to recharge his batteries and I look forward to staying in touch to 'talk shop'."



Jackson added: "I’d like to thank Danny Kerry, Ed Barney, Adam Dixon and the boys for the memories since my return to the programme and I wish them all the best for the summer from the bottom of my heart."



Britain are one of 12 teams set to compete in the men's hockey tournament at Tokyo 2020 and have been drawn in Group B alongside Belgium, The Netherlands, Canada, Germany and South Africa.



