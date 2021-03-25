By K. Rajan





IT will be a three-way battle for the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) title.





Defending champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) lead the standings on 16 points, one ahead of Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) while Maybank are third with 13 points.



UniKL will take on Maybank while THT will meet Tenaga Nasional at the National Hockey Stadium today.



UniKL's current form suggests they are an indomitable force, having won five matches, drew 0-0 against Tenaga, scored a total of 26 goals and conceded two. However, underdog Maybank are capable of an upset.



UniKL midfielder Harvinder Singh said the team with more hunger will emerge as MHL champions.



"The top three teams have the chance to win the title in the final day of the league, so the 60 minutes will decide the champion.



"Maybank are a good side with experienced players and talented youngsters. We need to break their structure in the match, we had done it in the previous matches and if we can do it again, we can get the win."



RESULTS — Women: PKS UNITEN-KPT 6 Sabah 0, UniKL Ladies 4 Young Tigress 2, Mutiara Impian 0 Blue Warrior 10.



TODAY — Men: UiTM v Sabah (Pitch I, 6pm), UniKL v Maybank (Pitch II, 6pm), Tenaga Nasional v UiTM (Pitch I, 8pm), TNB-Thunderbolts v Nurinsafi (Pitch II, 8pm).



