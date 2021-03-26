



The Kent State field hockey team (3-1, 1-1 MAC) will host Appalachian State in a double header on Friday, Mar. 26 and Saturday, Mar. 27 at 12 p.m. at Murphy-Mellis Field.





The Flashes are riding a three-game win streak after falling to Longwood in the season opener. Last weekend, Kent State had two dominate performances against Bellarmine winning 8-0 and 7-0 while outshooting the Knights 57-10 over both games.



SCOUTING APPALACHIAN STATE



The Mountaineers finished 2019 with an 11-9 overall record and are off to a 3-3 start this Spring. They return their top five leading point scorers from last year in Veerle Van Heertum (18), Meghan Smart (16), Friederike Stegen (10), Rachel Fleig (9), and Pauline Mangold (7). Van Heertum and Smart also led the Mountaineers in goals scored with seven a piece.



THE SERIES



Last season, the Golden Flashes beat Appalachian State 3-0 at Brandon & Erica M. Adcock Field. Kent State now holds a 7-0 all-time series advantage over the Mountaineers.



