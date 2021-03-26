



MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan field hockey team is set to head to Ohio this weekend for a two-game Mid-American Conference series with the Bobcats.





The Chippewas are 3-2, 1-1 MAC after splitting their league-opening series last weekend at Appalachian State. CMU defeated the Mountaineers in the series opener, 3-2, in double overtime and then dropped the finale, 6-1.



CMU has recorded 14 goals on the season, three by sophomore Lauren Buffington. Four other Chippewas – Alice O'Hagan, Rachel Ruttenberg, Anna Riesenberg and Kate Biglin – have scored two each. O'Hagan leads the Chippewas, and the MAC, with four assists and she ranks fourth in the MAC with 1.60 points per game.



Chippewa goalie Katie Maxim ranks second in the league with 5.60 saves per game and has made a league-high 17 saves on the season.



The Bobcats are 1-3 both overall and in the MAC. They defeated Ball State, 2-1, last Saturday for their first victory.



CMU Chippewas