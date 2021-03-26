Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Published on Friday, 26 March 2021
Wow, we have made it Edition 20 of the magazine. From starting Hockey World News in 2015 as a social platform on Twitter. Instagram came in 2016, along with Facebook and later the website. As our reach grew, we started to look at Hockey World News a bit more seriously; a teammate made a throwaway comment back in the clubhouse after a hockey match that we should create a magazine of our own. That comment, only half-joking, has led us to where we are today. A lot of hard work, ups & downs and some great support from JDH, Ritual and Mercian, who without them backing our vision, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

