

New Zealand hockey player and Olympic ambassador Sam Charlton and students at St Mary's College.



"I haven't picked up one of these in a while!"





Sam Charlton walked onto the grounds of St Mary’s College and was greeted by smiles from 10-year old students, eager to try out a stack of brightly coloured hula hoops.



Although best-known for her sharp midfield and defence, Charlton was up for a hula hoop challenge.



“We had a hula hoop at home and although I don't quite have the skills that I used to have … it all comes flooding back. It’s awesome.”



Charlton wasn’t just there to talk about hoop dances, transitions and keeping your core muscles engaged.



The Black Sticks hockey star and the students are supporting ReliefAid’s BounceBack4Syria programme, delivering hula hoops, soccer balls and skipping ropes to children in Idlib who have been forced from their homes, leaving their toys behind.



Charlton is passionate about the power of sport and play and said her heart aches for Syrian children who have lost everything after a decade long war.



“As a New Zealander, especially when you start to grow up and think about the childhood you had, you really reflect on the freedom, the privileges.



“We have food, toys, play, we can go out to the parks. Some of these children [in Syria] were born at the beginning of a conflict, and they've spent their entire childhood dealing with the ramifications of that.”



This week marks 10 years since the start of the Syrian crisis, which has resulted in 5.6 million refugees. In Northwest Syria, displacement camps sprawl across the landscape providing rudimentary shelter to families whose homes and lives have fallen victim to the civil war.





Syrian refugee Fatima with her hula hoop provided by the ReliefAid BounceBack4Syria programme.



Syrian children make up games with stones and rocks on the pocked ground. Fatima, 14, has lived in a displacement camp for several years.



“Children here don’t have good lives. We do not have schools or games like other children. I hope the war will end so we can return to our home and our games.”



She is one of the first children to receive a hula hoop and she is overcome with joy.



“I had been waiting for the toys since the morning. I felt so happy when we got them, and I tried to put the hula hoop on my waist and make it turn without falling to the ground. I think I need to practice more to master it, but I don't think it is that difficult,





Refugees with their toys provided by ReliefAid's BounceBack4Syria programme.



Charlton is delighted by what she sees and reads.



“You'd jump at an opportunity to support children being able to have opportunities to enjoy themselves and have some fun, like we do back here.”



Charlton also spoke to the students from St Mary’s College about building resilience and withstanding challenges.



“I wasn't always the best player around, I had to work really hard to make some teams.



Her coach told her she was too inexperienced for the Black Sticks and needed to work on pushing traffic, hitting, dribbling, running – almost every single aspect of hockey.





Black Sticks star Sam Charlton tries out her skills with a hula hoop.



Charlton prioritised running, sprinting at every opportunity. As her fitness improved, so did her hockey. She’s now been to two Olympic Games, has more than 200 international caps and has won gold and bronze medals at Commonwealth Games.



“There were times when you didn't get to play a game, or you didn't make a team, or you just weren't given the opportunity you wanted.



“It’s tricky to be able to compare that to what these kids in Syria are going through, but I think it is important to learn from those moments where things didn't go perfectly, and to just keep trying … and take the lessons from that.”



