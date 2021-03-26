



In April 2019, Canada sealed their place in the Olympic Qualifiers with a 3-2 win over Malaysia. One of the goal scorers was Canada's captain and multi-capped defender Scott Tupper.





In this video, Tupper talks about the challenges and the excitement of playing in front of a large and vociferous Malaysian crowd. He also explains how the tournament started badly for the Canadian team as they lost to the under-rated Welsh side in the opening match. That experience, says Tupper, was probably the boost the team needed, as they went on to complete the tournament with no further losses.



The final match itself was a thrilling and exciting encounter showcasing two very different styles of hockey. The attacking and flair-driven style of the Asian team against the resilient and obdurate Canadian approach. In the end, the Canada team sealed the win and a home encounter against Ireland in the Olympic Qualifiers. For Tupper and his team, this match, which you can enjoy again on Watch.Hockey, was the first step towards realising their dreams of securing a place at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.



#LegendaryMoments



FIH site