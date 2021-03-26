

Tess Howard in action against China PIC: World Sport Pics



Great Britain fans will be unable to watch the Olympic women champions ahead of the defence of their title in Tokyo after all remaining Pro League home matches were forced behind closed doors.





GB men and women will still play their matches at Lee Valley, with games broadcast on BT Sport, on three double header weekends in May.



Their home encounters start on May 8, with GB teams playing India men and China women.



And although spectators can return to watch live sport from May 17, GB Hockey said that the experience would be limited and decided to offer refunds for all matches.



A statement read: “There is a risk of cancellation at very short notice and the spectator experience will be limited as we will not have the same activations, entertainment, retail or bar and catering facilities that are normally on offer at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.”



Following the Pro League, GB Hockey will revert to England for the EuroHockey Championships, starting on June 4 in Amsterdam.



The FIH last weekend confirmed the match schedule for 2021/22. Matches will be played between October and June.



