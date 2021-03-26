



After much consultation with partners and the Government, Great Britain Hockey have made the decision to move all of our remaining men’s and women’s FIH Hockey Pro League ‘Presented By Vitality’ home matches, scheduled to be played in May 2021, behind closed doors.





Under the Government’s roadmap, all fixtures prior to the move to Step 3 - due to start on 17 May - are not allowed to invite spectators in to watch.



After the 17 May, which is the earliest date from which spectators could return in a limited way to watch sport, there will still be significant restrictions in place. There is a risk of cancellation at very short notice and the spectator experience will be limited as we will not have the same activations, entertainment, retail or bar and catering facilities that are normally on offer at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



We therefore wanted to make this decision as soon as possible to minimise any inconvenience and travel and accommodation costs for fans.



Great Britain Hockey* would like to thank the teams at Lee Valley Regional Park Authority, Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Public Health Waltham Forest, BT Sport, FIH, DCMS and UK Sport for all their guidance and support to enable these matches to go ahead during these challenging times.



For more information on how to retain your tickets or claim a refund, how to watch and home and any other FAQs you may have, please click here



*Under the GB Hockey Framework agreement, England Hockey is the current nominated country responsible for leading the delivery of GB Hockey teams’ business operations and performance objectives.



Great Britain Hockey media release