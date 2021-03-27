by Dil Bahra







My two websites, Sikhs in Hockey (www.sikhsinhockey.com) and Hockey on Stamps (www.hockeyonstamps.com) have been kindly sponsored by Denys Shortt OBE, a British businessman and entrepreneur since 2012.





Denys also sponsored The Hockey Museum website when it was first set up in 2011.



I later learnt that Denys played for England at U16, U18 and U21 levels for both indoor and outdoor hockey. He represented Midlands School boys from early eighties.



My research into Sikhs in Hockey revealed that Denys’ team mate during this period was Sikh Hockey Olympian Soma Singh. Both of them represented England at The Junior World Cup in Vancouver, Canada in 1985.



I’ve met Denys in person on a few occasions at hockey events and we often correspond on hockey matters via e-mail. And we have been both honoured as Life Members of The Hockey Museum.



It was by chance that I learnt this week that Denys and I were on the same Hockey Association Coaching Awards Course 40 years ago. The residential course at Lilleshall National Sports Centre, near Newport, Shropshire, was held from 1 – 8 August 1981.



What a coincidence. It’s very small world.



