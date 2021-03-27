



ATHENS, Ohio – The Central Michigan field hockey team fell to Ohio, 3-1, on Friday in a Mid-American Conference game at the Bobcats' Pruitt Field.





The Bobcats outshot the Chippewas, 20-7; finished with a 14-5 advantage in shots on goal; and had 11 penalty corners to CMU's one.



Ohio scored in the seventh minute and then added two second-half goals in building a 3-0 lead.



"Our next big learning point is (that) we have to show up in the first half," CMU coach Catherine Ostoich said. "Not our best showing. We've talked a lot about showing up in the first half and I just think we're struggling to put that together right now."



Alice O'Hagan scored CMU's goal with five seconds remaining.



"Those last three minutes we just pushed the tempo up and up," Ostoich said. "We had great things come from that."



The Chippewas will take on the Bobcats again on Saturday (7 p.m.) under the MAC spring-season format, which calls for teams to play on back-to-back dates.



"The best opportunity about this spring season is that we get to play everybody twice; we get a chance to replay them in 24 hours," Ostoich said.



Freshman Katie Maxim made eight saves in goal for the Chippewas.



