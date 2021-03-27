





MUNCIE, Ind. - The Ball State field hockey team fell behind early in Friday's Mid-American Conference matinee versus Longwood University and unfortunately could not rebound as it fell 3-0 in the first of a two-game series against the Lancers.





"We started off slow today which caught up with us," Ball State field hockey coach Stephanie Bernthal said. "Credit Longwood for great execution. The fourth quarter was much stronger, but we couldn't quite convert or complete the attacking opportunities. Tomorrow's a new day and we will certainly refocus and come out strong."



The Cardinals (2-5, 2-3 MAC) allowed Charlotte Wilm of Longwood (3-3, 2-3 MAC) to get the first goal of the match in the 23-minute of play after despite a defensive first period between the two schools.



It would come to no surprise that Ball State would continue to ramp up its defense especially with this week's MAC Defensive Player of the Week on the field, senior Audrey Tabor, who has been a force to reckon with throughout her entire career at Ball State.



Together BSU managed to close out the first half limiting the Lancers to only one goal.



After that, Longwood started to connect on all cylinders of the field especially offensively, pouring in another goal in the third period to take a commanding 2-0 lead over the Cardinals.



Ball State was unable to get any offensive rhythm going as the Lancers outshot the Cardinals 17-1 for the match. Longwood would find the back of the net one more time in the final minute of play for its third goal of the day.



The Ball State field hockey team will close out its two-game MAC series against Longwood on Saturday at Noon in the Briner Sports Complex.



For the most up-to-date news on the Ball State field hockey team, please follow @BallStateSports, @CoahBERNbsu and @BallStateFH on Instagram and Twitter.



Based on guidance surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, general public attendance will not be permitted at the Briner Sports Complex this season.



Ball State Sports