



Long serving Australian Indoor Hockey goalkeeper Troy Rossiter has called time on his international career.





Affectionately known as ‘Radar’ among his contemporaries, Rossiter has decided the time is right to end his representation with the green and gold.



The Queenslander’s retirement means he has also withdrawn from Australia’s squad for the next FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup that is scheduled for February 2022.



“This has been a very difficult decision for me as I love the game of Indoor and I feel I still have lots to offer, even at my age,” said Rossiter.



“My decision has been based around multiple factors, mainly the uncertainty of the next World Cup along with the current pandemic situation and travel restrictions, so I feel that it’s timely for me to step down.”



Since being first selected for the Australian Indoor Hockey Development Team in 2013, Rossiter was a member of the national Indoor squad in 2015 and then every year since 2017. He identifies the 2018 Indoor World Cup in Berlin as one of the main highlights.



“I have been truly honoured to be part of the Australian men’s team and have enjoyed the journey,” said Rossiter.



“There are far too many people to name who I would like to thank who have coached, mentored and supported me throughout my international career. I will treasure the whole experience for the rest of my life.”



“I wish Australia’s Women’s and Men’s Indoor teams all the best.”



Australian Men’s Indoor Hockey Head Coach Steve Willer paid tribute to Rossiter’s time with the national team.



“Radar is an outstanding player and person and has made significant contributions to the Australian Men’s Indoor Hockey Team, both on and off the court,” said Willer.



“He has and continues to be a role model, particularly for young up and coming goalkeepers striving to play indoor hockey for their state and for Australia.



“Radar may not be at the next Indoor Hockey World Cup campaign for Australia, but he continues to be dedicated to training and improving our future players. Thank you Radar for everything you have done and continue to do for indoor hockey in Australia."



While he has hung up his hockey stick and protective gear in the international arena, Rossiter intends to continue nominating to play for Queensland and Coach State Squads, plus have an involvement in goalkeeper coaching.



Well played on a fantastic career Radar.



