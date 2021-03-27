



A successful intra-squad series has reinforced that the Hockeyroos are on track for a mammoth five months ahead according to interim Head Coach Katie Allen.





This year’s Hockeyroos squad had its first taste of ‘international-type’ competition in last weekend’s Ausdrill Challenge which comprised two jazzed up intra-squad matches.



The matches came after six weeks of intense training. Allen, who has taken charge of the squad ahead of a new Head Coach being announced following the resignation of Paul Gaudoin, says the Ausdrill Challenge gave a good indication of how the squad had progressed.



“Games give you a chance to see whether you have achieved in the areas you have worked on and what you need to prioritise,” said Allen.



“Overall it was really positive. The opportunity to play full games in front of a crowd and in uniforms with international umpires and in the heat, it was a perfect opportunity to see how far we have come in the six weeks that we have been training.



“We have had clear priorities and objectives in regards to particular areas of our game, so the Ausdrill Challenge was a good opportunity to see and assess those areas.



“So we have a good idea of where we are at and we’ve made some improvements both collectively and individually. We will now look at other focus areas in our next block.”



Generating some atmosphere and putting some bells and whistles around the intra-squad matches to emulate a proper international, Allen said the players’ approach was spot on despite the fact they were competing against teammates they train with every day.



“The players’ mindset switches pretty quickly. As soon as we announced the teams they slotted into that mentality really well,” said Allen.



“Getting into that mindset is part of their make up and I think they enjoy that competitiveness against teammates as much as if it were anyone else.”







Due to the limited matches on the radar in the near future, the Ausdrill Challenge also gave Allen, who won Olympic gold in 2000, and the players themselves, an indication of how hot competition is for spots in the 16 athlete team for Tokyo.



“We certainly saw that (competition for spots) on the weekend,” said Allen.



“Some players stepped up and played really well, while others were coming back from injury so it gave them a good chance to see where they are at.



“Through these matches we can see the players who want to implement the game plan and make changes in those areas and that is important…who is going to step up and lead on the field.”



Hockey Australia media release