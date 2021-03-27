

Belgium will defend title at EuroHockey 2021 PIC: World Sport Pics



Wales men will open this summer’s EuroHockey Championships after retaining their top flight status in thrilling circumstances in 2019.





Wales beat Ireland in their final game two years ago in Antwerp, condemning former coach Alex Cox’s side to relegation.



The Welsh will play Germany in their Pool B match on Friday June 4 before hosts Holland take on newly-promoted France in the first evening men’s game in Amstelveen.



On Saturday June 5, England men take on Russia and defending champions Belgium take on Spain in a repeat of the 2019 Final.







The women’s event also gets underway on the Saturday with Spain, who beat England to bronze in 2019, taking on Scotland.



The final game of the day will see reigning champions Holland women play Ireland, a repeat of the 2018 World Cup final. Holland will be gunning for a hat-rick of titles this summer.



All teams will play over the first weekend in Amsterdam with the group stages concluding on the Wednesday.



The men’s final will be played on June 12 at 1pm local with the women’s final starting 24 hours later.



The Hockey Paper