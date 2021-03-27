By Jugjet Singh





UniKL Ladies celebrating their win recently. -- File Pix



CAN debutants Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Ladies continue their fairy-tale run this season in the Vivian May Soars Cup?





They had a flawless campaign in the women's Malaysia Hockey League, earning maximum points from the six-team competition, for the title.



Roslan Jamaluddin's side scored 34 goals and conceded only two throughout their campaign.



However, despite being newcomers, many expected UniKL Ladies, who roped in several current and ex-international this year, to dominate.



In the Vivian May Soars Cup, UniKL Ladies take on Sabah, who finished fourth in the league, in the two-leg semi-finals.



Sabah face a near-impossible mission to deny the league champions from playing in the final.



It is expected to be a one-sided affair, considering that UniKL Ladies had hammered Sabah 7-0 in the league.



The other semi-final will likely be a balanced affair between league runners-up Blue Warriors and UniTen-KPT.



"We hammered Sabah 7-0 in the league, but that margin will not be a chip on our shoulders.



"Our relatively easy encounter against Sabah will be used to improve our approach," said Roslan.



UniKL Ladies will be well-rested ahead of tomorrow's semi-final first leg as they had fielded their fringe players in their final league match against Young Tigress, where they let in their first two goals of the tournament.



"We are using the short break to recover from our league campaign ahead of the Vivian Soars Cup," Roslan added.



UniKL Ladies will be banking on Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli and Nur Atira Ismail, who scored seven goals each in the league, for goals against Sabah.



MEN'S TNB CUP



S-FINALS — FIRST LEG



TOMORROW: UniKL v Tenaga Nasional (8pm, Pitch 1), THT v Maybank (8pm, Pitch II).



RETURN LEG



WEDNESDAY: Maybank v THT (8pm, Pitch I), Tenaga Nasional v UniKL (8pm, Pitch I1)



WOMEN'S VIVIAN MAY SOARS CUP — SEMI-FINALS



FIRST LEG



TOMORROW: UniKL Ladies v Sabah (6pm, Pitch I), Blue Warriors v UniTen-KPT (6pm, Pitch II).



RETURN LEG



WEDNESDAY: Sabah v UniKL Ladies (6pm, Pitch II), UniTen-KPT v Blue Warriors (6pm, Pitch I).



* all matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



