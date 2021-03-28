



Plymouth Meeting, Pa. - Drexel went on the road Saturday and picked up a 3-2 victory at Villanova. The Dragons are now 3-2 on the season. Three different Dragons recorded goals against their City 6 rivals.





Neither team could get on the board in the first period despite combining for seven shots. The Dragons would break through first midway through the second and would never trail in the game. Puk Thewessen had the only shot of the quarter, and she made it count, as she beat Villanova goalkeeper Jordan McGinley. That gave Drexel a 1-0 lead they would take to intermission. Chandler McFeeley and Stephanie Oleykowski were credited with the assists.



The score remained the same until late in the third quarter. Freshman sensation Eline Di Leva found fellow first-year player Shannon Tringola, and she deposited a shot in the 'Cats goal for her first career tally. Villanova responded just five minutes later. Meghan Mitchell scored on a rebound to give the home team some life as they cut the lead to 2-1.



Drexel didn't let Villanova capitalize on the momentum of its first goal. The Dragons got a much-needed insurance goal when Di Leva scored her fourth goal in just five games. Villanova's Mitchell added another goal with less than 10 minutes to go, but the Dragons held on as they picked up win number three on the season.



Megan Hadfield picked up the win in goal for Drexel. She made seven saves in the game. Hadfield was helped out by the defense, which allowed just one shot over the final 15 minutes of play.



Villanova outshot Drexel, 12-9, and picked up six penalty corners. The Dragons had five corners on the afternoon. Drexel will be back in conference play on Friday when it hosts James Madison at Buckley Field.



