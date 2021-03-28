



ATHENS, Ohio – Callie Quinn's third-quarter goal lifted the Central Michigan field hockey team to a 2-1 Mid-American Conference victory over Ohio on Saturday night at the Bobcats' Pruitt Field.





The Chippewas earned a split of the two-game weekend series with the Bobcats and improved to 4-3, 2-2 MAC. Ohio is 2-4, 2-3.



Ohio scored midway through the second quarter for a 1-0 lead. Taryn Damm tied it with her first goal of the season less than two minutes later.

Caroline Beairsto and BobbieMarie Parker assisted on Damm's goal; Kate Biglin assisted on Quinn's goal, her second of the season.



The Bobcats outshot the Chippewas, 14-3, and finished with 11 shots on goal compared to CMU's three. Ohio also had three penalty corners the Chippewas' one.



Despite being outshot, CMU was able to secure a victory with the help of eight saves by freshman goalkeeper Katie Maxim.



"I thought our goalkeeper had a phenomenal game," CMU coach Catherine Ostoich said. "She definitely was a big reason we were able to walk off with a win tonight."



The win marked the first time this season that CMU rebounded from a Friday loss to win on Saturday. The Chippewas fell to the Bobcats, 3-1, on Friday.



"A completely different team showed up today, which was pretty awesome," Ostoich said. "We attacked today way more than we did (on Friday). We finally showed up in the first half, and that was great. That is something that we've talked about a lot.



"We're going to enjoy this today and then we'll get back to the drawing board on Monday."



The Chippewas entertain Longwood in a two-game MAC series beginning on Friday, April 2 (11 a.m.). It is CMU's' home opener. They are scheduled to conclude the series on Saturday, April 3 (11 a.m.).



CMU Chippewas