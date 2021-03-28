By TAZEEN QURESHY







A defender by play position, Anjna Dungdung was all over the turf during the all-important-finale of the Hockey India Academy National Championship. The colt’s all round performance came in for commendation. The youngster not only thwarted opposition chances inside the attacking circle, but also moved upfront to regain the ball possession for the overall benefit of her team. This was a captain’s role which she adorned admirably.





Yes, the captain of the SAI Academy junior team Anjna played a crucial role as her team won 2-1 against Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy in the first Academy Nationals organised at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.



“There was pressure on us. Our Sub-Junior team had won the championship a day before. Against their success, we couldn’t have settled for anything less, say silver. The Sub-Junior team had done their job, and now it was our turn,” she explains the team’s mindset before setting foot on the turf to take on the formidable rival in the final.



The Sub-Junior team of SAI Academy won the title a day ago through a high-end shoot out but the Anjana’s angles stopped the strong looking MPWHA team in their track in the regulation play time itself for the crown (2-1).



The SAI Academy’s grand double had raised the bench mark for all the Academy teams in India.



Younger sister of India international player Alka Dungdung, who also plays for Hockey Jharkhand, Anjna had a passion for hockey growing up.



“I used to live in Simdega in Jharkhand, which has a hockey culture. I learnt the tricks from my sister and we would often practice together. Then, I started playing for my school and was eventually picked up by SAI.”



Anjna is currently stationed in Kolkata and is undergoing training at the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence there. She looks up to current India skipper Rani Rampal as her role model and dreams to represent India someday.



If her present form is any indication, she can herself be the Rani for her generation.



Stick2Hockey.com