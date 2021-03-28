By Jugjet Singh





Najmi Farizal Jazlan.



Maybank Tigers could upset the form book when they face Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) in the TNB Cup semi-finals. Both teams face off in the semi-final first leg at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil today.





It could turn out to be an exciting affair as Maybank's strong defence could deny fancied THT from scoring goals.



Azrul Effendy Bistamam's side conceded only six goals in seven matches in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), while THT let in 10.



THT have a strong attack, led by Faizal Saari, who had scored 17 goals with coming eight from penalty corners in the MHL.



Maybank will depend on national player Najmi Farizal Jazlan, who has scored six times, for goals.



"Teamwork is our strength, and it will be no different in the semi-finals.



"We have been working on how to defend penalty corners as THT have a proven flicker. We have studied THT's game, and we have come up with solutions to stop them.



"THT are an all-round team. I have reminded my players to score or earn a penalty corner whenever they make a circle penetration," said Azrul.



THT coach K. Rajan has taken a soft approach in preparing his players for the match.



"No training today. We just did light exercises and watched videos of matches involving Maybank.



"Maybank have youngsters, who are fast. We need to control the match from the start to earn a good result.



"We need to be cautious as Maybank can score from half-chances," said Rajan, whose team defeated Maybank 4-2 in the MHL. Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) play Tenaga Nasional in the other semi-final first leg today.



FIXTURES — S-FINALS, 1ST LEG



MEN'S TNB CUP



TODAY: UniKL v Tenaga Nasional (6pm, Pitch I), THT v Maybank (8pm, Pitch I).



WOMEN'S VIVIAN MAY SOARS CUP



TODAY: Blue Warriors v UniTen-KPT (6pm, Pitch II), UniKL Ladies v Sabah (8pm, Pitch II),



* matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil



New Straits Times