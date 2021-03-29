Sean Miles





The Rutgers field hockey team dropped both games in its first meetings with Michigan this season.





The Rutgers field hockey team suffered two losses at the hands of Michigan this weekend in Ann Arbor. The No. 10 Scarlet Knights (5-3, 5-3) fell to the No. 6 Wolverines (5-2, 4-0) by a score of 1-0 in both matchups. Rutgers has now lost 6 of its last 7 meetings against Michigan.



The first game was scoreless through regulation and two 10 minute overtime periods. Senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz made a save on a penalty stroke late in the fourth quarter that helped push the Knights into overtime.



Rutgers took 6 shots to the Wolverines' 7, while each team both had two shots on goal. The Knights fell in the penalty shootout 3-1, with junior midfielder Milena Redlingshoefer being the only Rutgers player to score.



Fifth-year senior midfielder Katie Larmour had two shots to lead the team in the first game. Junior midfielder Tayla Parkes, senior forward Kassidy Shetler and senior back Kerrie Burns each recorded one shot. Larmour and Shetler both recorded shots on goal, but ultimately, the Knights were unable to convert.



In the second matchup, overtime was not needed. Kathryn Peterson scored 26 minutes into the game, putting Michigan ahead and giving them a lead that would be held for the rest of the game. Rutgers was not able to answer as the Wolverines were able to tally six total saves, with three coming in the final quarter.



The Knights outshot Michigan 9-6 and had an advantage on corners but were not able to convert a goal. Sophomore forward Rachel Houston led the team with two shots on goal, with junior forward Clayre Smith, freshman forward Bridy Molyneaux, Larmour and Redlingshoefer each recording one.



The two losses drop Rutgers to fifth in the Big Ten standings. The Wolverines remain undefeated against conference opponents, only trailing Northwestern and Iowa in the Big Ten.



The Knights return to Piscataway for two matchups against Penn State on Friday and Sunday. Rutgers has lost its last five encounters with the Nittany Lions (4-3, 3-1), its match on Nov. 3, 2019, being the most recent. The Knights have not lost at home this season.



