Hamilton Scores Two Goals and Adds an Assist







STORRS, Conn. - Sophomore midfielder Sophie Hamilton scored two more goals while freshman Claire van den Noort dished-out three assists to lead the No. 8 University of Connecticut field hockey team to a dominant 8-0 victory over intrastate foe Quinnipiac. With the win, the Huskies improve to 7-1 on the year and 6-1 in BIG EAST play. The loss drops the Bobcats' record to 2-5 overall and 2-5 in BIG EAST action.





Hamilton once again jump started the UConn attack, scoring the game's first two goals in the first 13:37 of the contest. Her first goal came just 6:09 into the game after she gained possession in the Huskies' half of the field and dribbled through traffic and all the way into the QU circle. She faked out the final Bobcat defender and ripped a backhanded shot past QU keeper Mack Vorel and into the back of the net, giving UConn a lead it would not relinquish. Hamilton's second goal of the game after she controlled a rebound and punched in her team-leading 11th goal of the year.



The first of Hamilton's two assists on the afternoon came 21:33 into the contest after she found Jessica Dembrowski for a redirection at point-blank range.



The contest was preceded by a senior day ceremony to honor the careers of Tori Albright, Chiara Ma and Vivienne Tucker. All three seniors started and Tucker got into the scoring action just 1:53 into the second half after she took a feed from van den Noort and ripped a shot past Vorel. The goal was her first this season and the sixth of her career.



UConn would add four more third-quarter goals, before replacing nearly the entire lineup with reserves to begin the fourth quarter.



The Huskies took 32 shots, 23 of which they put on goal and did not allow the Bobcats to tally a single shot. Additionally, Connecticut created 16 penalty corner chances.



UConn keeper Cheyenne Sprecher did not face a shot on the afternoon while Vorel was busy and made 15 saves.



The Huskies return to action on Saturday, April 3 when the team travels to Philadelphia for a weekend series at Villanova. Gametimes for Saturday and Sunday are at 12 p.m.



UConn Huskies