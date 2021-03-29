



If Canadian field hockey has often punched well above its weight, it owes much to the likes of Ken Pereira. The midfielder played in over 400 international matches (outdoors and indoors) and boosted Canada’s international campaigns including two Olympics (2000 & 2008) with tireless energy, sharp skills and excellent reading of the game.





The 47-year-old came into field hockey relatively late at age 16 having dabbled in ice hockey, football and indoor hockey before making his outdoor debut for Canada in 1994. He never looked back after that and his high moments for the Maple Leaf includes the match-winner against arch rivals Argentina in the 1999 Pan American Games final at home in Winnipeg that sealed a spot in the Olympics. Of Indian (and Goan) lineage, Pereira was conferred the honour of torch bearer for Canada’s contingent at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.





Canadian field hockey icon Ken Pereira



Toronto-born Pereira has been active in a cross-section of field hockey activities in Canada and continues to devote time and energy to develop the sport in his country.



Excerpts from an interview with stick2hockey.com:



Q: Please tell us how important it is to get Canadian icons to guide and mentor young players. You have been right up there in this regard so please share some thoughts and experiences



A: “Yes, I believe it’s very important to have continuity from generation to generation, from older experienced players to new younger Canadian players. Just to help them develop and mentor them to show what it takes to become a great international player. To help prepare them physically, mentally and technically. I had great guidance from my more experienced teammates, they helped me a great deal, and made the player I became. I owe a lot to them.”



Q: How severe was the impact of Covid-19 on Canadian hockey and with particular reference to your efforts.



A: “It was really severe to our sport not just in Canada but all over the world. Canada already has the difficulty of being a big country and getting all the players to train in one spot. Weather also plays a big factor in our athletes training. So when you throw Covid into the mix it was devastating. For the first time in my life I haven’t picked up a stick in 14 months. My new baby boy may also have a hand in that as well (laughs). It truly has handcuffed us as coaches in progressing our athletes along. A year is lost and now have to make up for that lost time. Your window as an athlete is fairly small so you always want to make the most of it.”



Q:You are involved in Indoor Hockey at the moment. Please tell us whether the indoor game helps develop outdoor skills.



A: “Yes, I do continue to train with the indoor men’s team and also help coach the younger generation of kids. The indoor game is quite different — very small space, different skills needed at times and off the ball running is very crucial as is understanding the defensive part of the game. I really do believe that indoor is big help to the outdoor game, your skills in tight spaces, your passing accuracy, your understanding of spacing, your defensive skills. It was a big help to my overall game.”



Q:There is a total absence of Indoor Hockey in India and Pakistan. Iran are the Asian champions. Do you feel India and Pakistan should get Indoor Hockey going ASAP?



A: “It’s hard to argue with the skill and talent level of India and Pakistan, such great teams for a very long time. All teams have their ups and downs, new coaches, new players, there are always periods of adjustments. I think with the climate in India and Pakistan it’s hard to imagine them going to indoor hockey. If they could maybe try it for a month or so maybe they would enjoy it and could see some benefit in it.”



Q: There’s talk of Hockey 5s replacing 11-a-side hockey at the Olympics. Would Indoor Hockey be a better product at the Games?



A: I haven’t heard too much about Hockey 5s and it replacing the regular 11-a-side game. I am sure there is a cost factor there with teams being smaller in the number of people involved. However 11-a-side hockey at the Summer Olympics is great and I hope they keep it as is. As for the indoor game, I find it very entertaining and I think it would be great to see it someday in the Winter Olympics.



Stick2Hockey.com