By Jugjet Singh





A UniTen-KPT player fights for the ball against Police Blue Warriors in the first-leg semi-final match of the Vivian May Soars Cup at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - Pic source: Facebook/UniKLHockey



Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UniTen-KPT) staged a late fightback to earn a 3-3 draw with Police Blue Warriors in yesterday's semi-final, first-leg match of the Vivian May Soars Cup at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





Police took a 3-1 lead but blew it away. The Cops will have to defend better in the return leg on Wednesday.



Ellya Amanina Ellias gave Police the lead in the 31st minute, but UniTen-KPT's Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi made it 1-1 in the 41st minute.



Police then raced to a two-goal lead through Nurfatin Dizana Zaidi (42nd) and Wan Norfaiezah Saiuti (45th) but lost their grip after that.



Nurmaizatul Hanim (46th) and Raja Norsharina Shabuddin (49th) scored a goal each to help UniTen-KPT earn a draw.



UniTen-KPT coach Lailin Abu Hassan was a relieved man but hoped his players will be aggressive in the return leg.



"Yes, we were late to get into the match and almost paid the price for a cold start.



"I have noticed that my players are a little slow to start in every match this season, and we need to drill this into them in the next two days to make a flying start in the return leg.



"When we were down 3-1, we threw caution to the wind and went on the attack because we had nothing to lose, and it paid off handsomely.



"But we cannot take the same approach in the return leg if we hope to defend our Vivian May Soars Cup," said Lailin.



