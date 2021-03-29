By Jugjet Singh





UniKL’s Ashran Hamsani (left) and Tenaga’s Aiman Nik Rozaimi vie for the ball in yesterday’s TNB Cup semi-final, first-leg match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Defending champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) used up all their nine lives to edge Tenaga Nasional 1-0 in the semi-final first leg of the TNB Cup at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.





UniKL scored the all-important goal in the 56th minute after stout defending by both sides made it hard to penetrate.



Harvinder Singh won a penalty stroke for UniKL, which was then converted by Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin.



Both teams will have to improve their penalty corner conversions in the next two days as UniKL wasted three while Tenaga fumbled five.



They will face off in the return leg on Wednesday.



"We barely survived this bruising match as Tenaga defended well while we could not score off the three penalty corners we won," said UniKL manager Datuk Amir Azhar Ibrahim.



UniKL's flicker Razie Rahim, who had scored seven goals from penalty corners, was a little jaded yesterday, and his listless attempts were easily stopped.



Tenaga coach Nor Azlan Bakar is ready to spring an upset on UniKL in the return leg.



"My players displayed a better performance today than in the Malaysia Hockey League. However, we could not convert our chances.



"UniKL were also at their best in defending, but we still have four more quarters, and I believe my players will be ready to spring a surprise on Wednesday," said Azlan Bakar.



RESULTS — S-FINALS, 1ST LEG, MEN'S TNB CUP: UniKL 1 Tenaga Nasional 0, Terengganu HT 2 Maybank 0.



WOMEN'S VIVIAN MAY SOARS CUP: Blue Warriors 3 UniTen-KPT 3, UniKL Ladies 8 Sabah 0.



New Straits Times