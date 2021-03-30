



It is with immense sadness that England Hockey learns about the passing of ex-International Umpire Manager and Umpire Jane Nockolds, after a brave battle against a long term illness.





Jane operated at the very top level of the game domestically and internationally for a number of years, representing GB and England at multiple international events. She was a world-class umpire, officiating at the World Cup in Utrecht and Champions Trophies in Amsterdam, Macau and Sydney. Jane then went on to umpire managing, with her “highlight” appointments being one of the Umpire Manager team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics & World Cup in Rosario.



Jane was a long term member of the Development team at England Hockey, where her role of National Development Manager – Umpiring, led to national standards for umpiring, an umpire pathway that is still used today and bringing the use of technology (including the use of radios) into the sport. Perhaps her greatest legacy is the National Young Umpire programme, which is still in operation today and has gone on to identify and nurture so many top umpires who are currently servicing the game.



Our thoughts are with her partner Sarah, their families and to the hockey family who knew and worked with Jane throughout her lengthy career in hockey.



England Hockey Board Media release