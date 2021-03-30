Michigan and Northwestern Earn Weekly Field Hockey Honors
Wolverines’ Peterson and Spieker, and Wildcats Wadas claim weekly awards
Offensive Player
Kathryn Peterson, Michigan
M – Jr. – San Diego, Calif. – Serra
• Tallied two critical goals last weekend as Michigan swept Rutgers
• Netted the game-winning goal in the fourth round of a shootout to claim the 1-0 win on March 27
• Posted the lone goal on Sunday off a penalty corner in the second quarter to secure another 1-0 win
• Earns her first career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor
• Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Guadalupe Fernandez Lacort (Oct. 21, 2019)
Defensive Player of the Week
Anna Spieker, Michigan
GK – Jr. – Brandenburg, Germany – Sportschule im Olympiapark
• Posted a pair of shutouts against Rutgers to finish 2-0 for the weekend
• Made three consecutive saves during a 1-0 shootout victory on March 27
• Had six saves in Sunday’s 1-0 victory against the Scarlet Knights
• Claims her first career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award
• Last Michigan Defensive Player of the Week: Emma Tamer (Oct. 21, 2019)
Freshman of the Week
Lauren Wadas, Northwestern
M – Annville, Pa. – Palmyra Area
• Had a stellar performance on Sunday to help Northwestern finish a weekend sweep of Ohio State
• Recorded her first career multi-goal game in NU’s 3-2 double-overtime victory over OSU
• Scored the game-winner for the Wildcats off a penalty corner attempt just 28 seconds into the second overtime period
• Garners her first career Big Ten Freshman of the Week award
• Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Maddie Zimmer (March 1, 2021)
2020-21 Big Ten Field Hockey Players of the Week
March 1
O: Peyton Halsey, So., NU
D: Gianna Glatz, Sr., RU
F: Maddie Zimmer, NU
March 8
O: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD
D: Anthe Nijziel, Jr., IOWA
F: Bridy Molyneaux, RU
March 16
O: Bree Bednarski, Sr., PSU
D: Kayla Blas, Jr., NU
F: Liz-Elaine Stange, RU
March 22
O/F: Sophia Gladieux, PSU
D: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD
March 29
O: Kathryn Peterson, Jr., MICH
D: Anna Spieker, D, MICH
F: Lauren Wadas, NU
B1G Ten conference media release