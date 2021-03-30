



Wolverines’ Peterson and Spieker, and Wildcats Wadas claim weekly awards





Offensive Player

Kathryn Peterson, Michigan

M – Jr. – San Diego, Calif. – Serra

• Tallied two critical goals last weekend as Michigan swept Rutgers

• Netted the game-winning goal in the fourth round of a shootout to claim the 1-0 win on March 27

• Posted the lone goal on Sunday off a penalty corner in the second quarter to secure another 1-0 win

• Earns her first career Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honor

• Last Michigan Offensive Player of the Week: Guadalupe Fernandez Lacort (Oct. 21, 2019)



Defensive Player of the Week

Anna Spieker, Michigan

GK – Jr. – Brandenburg, Germany – Sportschule im Olympiapark

• Posted a pair of shutouts against Rutgers to finish 2-0 for the weekend

• Made three consecutive saves during a 1-0 shootout victory on March 27

• Had six saves in Sunday’s 1-0 victory against the Scarlet Knights

• Claims her first career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award

• Last Michigan Defensive Player of the Week: Emma Tamer (Oct. 21, 2019)



Freshman of the Week

Lauren Wadas, Northwestern

M – Annville, Pa. – Palmyra Area

• Had a stellar performance on Sunday to help Northwestern finish a weekend sweep of Ohio State

• Recorded her first career multi-goal game in NU’s 3-2 double-overtime victory over OSU

• Scored the game-winner for the Wildcats off a penalty corner attempt just 28 seconds into the second overtime period

• Garners her first career Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

• Last Northwestern Freshman of the Week: Maddie Zimmer (March 1, 2021)



2020-21 Big Ten Field Hockey Players of the Week



March 1

O: Peyton Halsey, So., NU

D: Gianna Glatz, Sr., RU

F: Maddie Zimmer, NU



March 8

O: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD

D: Anthe Nijziel, Jr., IOWA

F: Bridy Molyneaux, RU



March 16

O: Bree Bednarski, Sr., PSU

D: Kayla Blas, Jr., NU

F: Liz-Elaine Stange, RU



March 22

O/F: Sophia Gladieux, PSU

D: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD



March 29

O: Kathryn Peterson, Jr., MICH

D: Anna Spieker, D, MICH

F: Lauren Wadas, NU



B1G Ten conference media release