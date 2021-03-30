By Jugjet Singh





Defending champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) were lucky to beat Tenaga Nasional 1-0, while Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) edged Maybank 2-0 in the first leg at National Hockey Stadium on Sunday. - Pic courtesy of MHL Facebook



NO team are safe yet as the return legs of the TNB Cup semi-finals tomorrow could produce surprises.





THT coach K. Rajan agreed that the return leg against Maybank could swing either way.



"Maybank made it difficult for us until Shello Silverius scored and opened up the match a little.



"After scoring the second goal, we had three golden opportunities, but we failed to make them count.



"We cannot afford to repeat this in the return leg. This match is still an open affair," said Rajan.



In the women's Vivian May Soars Cup, UniKL have virtually qualified for the final after hammering Sabah 8-0 in their semi-final, first-leg match on Sunday.



However, it is still an open affair between Universiti Tenaga Nasional-KPT and Police Blue Warriors tomorrow following a 3-3 draw in the first leg.



So far, the Covid-19 sports bubble has managed to keep out the virus from the tournament with only players, officials, medical staff and media personnel allowed into the venues in Bukit Jalil.



The only untoward incident was when Maybank's Joel van Huizen collapsed during their first match against TNB Thunderbolts.





THT coach K. Rajan



He stopped breathing for 28 seconds but was revived by the medical team.



This was the third time Joel had collapsed during a tournament, and Maybank coach Azrul Effendy Bistamam has not used him since.



"The medical team have advised him not to play any more matches in this tournament, so we will not take the risk of fielding Joel," said Azrul.



And it is learnt that Joel might retire for good.



"I am not sure if Joel is going to quit hockey for good, but I know that for competitive tournaments, there is a big chance that he will stay out. But that is a decision that Joel must make for himself," said Azrul.



Joel had also collapsed when he was playing for KL Hockey Club in 2016 and again when he played for the national team in the 2017 World League Round Two matches in Dhaka, Bangladesh, but the latest was the scariest as he had to be given CPR.



The medical team deserve a standing ovation for their swift response.



FIXTURES



SEMI-FINALS, RETURN LEGS



TOMORROW



TNB Cup: Maybank (0) v (2) THT (6pm, Pitch 1), Tenaga (0) v (1) UniKL (8pm, Pitch 1).



Vivian May Soars Cup: Sabah (0) v (8) UniKL Ladies (6pm, Pitch II), UniTen-KPT (3) v (3) Blue Warriors (8pm, Pitch II).



* First-leg scores in parentheses.



* Matches at National Stadium, Bukit Jalil.



