– EuroHockeyTV platform to broadcast all eight games for €9.99

– NOS, Eleven Sports, TV3 and BeIn all to show games







The Euro Hockey League – presented by ABN AMRO – will be broadcast via a wide variety of outlets as the FINAL4 makes its long awaited return on April 3-5, 2021.





For viewers around the world, all eight #EquallyAmazing games will be shown live on www.eurohockeytv.org, the European Hockey Federation’s online broadcast home.



An event pass to watch every EHL FINAL4 game live costs €9.99 and can be purchased via the EuroHockeyTV website.



It will give you access to watch the historic first EHL Women’s competition which starts off on Saturday (11.30am CET) with Spanish and German champions collide with the meeting of Club de Campo and Der Club an der Alster.



Dutch giants AH&BC Amsterdam and Den Bosch – who between them won 30 women’s European Club Cup titles – follow them at 2pm (CET).



EHL Men starts off with three-time champions HC Bloemendaal taking on Belgium’s Royal Leopold at 4.15pm (CET) before day one concludes with Germany’s Uhlenhorst Mülheim coming up against Spain’s Atlètic Terrassa at 6.45pm (CET)



Sunday sees the BRONZE MEDAL matches in both the men’s and women’s competitions while Easter Monday is the big day as the GRAND FINALS hit the Wagener Stadium turf.



In addition to EuroHockeyTV, the Euro Hockey League FINAL4 will be broadcast via a number of different outlets around the world.



In the Netherlands, NOS will broadcast two full games live on both Saturday, April 3 and Monday, April 5 on their main channel.



In Belgium, Eleven Sports will broadcast the entire tournament on Eleven Sports 3. Please note, as a result, the EuroHockeyTV website will be geo-blocked for viewers in Belgium.



In Spain, TV3 will broadcast Atlètic Terrassa’s FINAL4 match against Uhlenhorst Mülheim and will potentially carry the GRAND FINAL.



In Australia, beIN Sports will once again broadcast the tournament’s best matches on a delayed basis.



EHL 2020-2021 Match schedule EHL Men and Women FINAL4



April 3-5, 2021 (Wagener Stadium, AH&BC Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Saturday 3 April 2021



M1 11.30h WOMEN’S FINAL4: Club de Campo de Madrid – Der Club an der Alster



M2 14.00h WOMEN’S FINAL4: AH&BC Amsterdam – HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch



M3 16.15h MEN’S FINAL4: HC Bloemendaal – Royal Leopold Club



M4 18.45h MEN’S FINAL4: HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim – Atletic Terrassa HC



Sunday 4 April 2021



M5 13.30h WOMEN’S BRONZE MATCH: Loser M2 – Loser M1



M6 16.00h MEN’S BRONZE MATCH: Loser M4 – Loser M3



Monday 5 April 2021



M7 13.30h MEN’S GRAND FINAL Winner M4 – Winner M3



*prizegiving ceremony directly following the Men’s Final



M8 16.00h WOMEN’S GRAND FINAL: Winner M2 – Winner M1



*prizegiving ceremony directly following the Women’s Final



