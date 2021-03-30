



Dual Olympic gold medallist Katrina Powell is the next Head Coach of the Hockeyroos.





Powell’s appointment will see her take charge of Australia’s national women’s team from now to the end of the Tokyo Olympics.



Powell, who is currently the Head Coach of the New South Wales Institute of Sport’s (NSWIS) Women’s Hockey Program, becomes the first female Hockeyroos Head Coach since Colleen Quinn in 1978.



Following a decorated playing career which included 252 games and 141 goals for the Hockeyroos, Powell has been in various coaching roles since 2005.



“We are delighted to have appointed Katrina to take the Hockeyroos through what is a crucial and exciting period,” said Hockey Australia President Mel Woosnam.



“The past months have been a challenging period for everyone associated with the Hockeyroos but we feel Katrina is the right person to get the best out of this group and continue in its Olympic preparations.



“Katrina brings her own strengths, experience and knowledge to the role as well as knowing what it takes to achieve at the highest level.



“We are confident of the positive impact she will have on the development and improvement of the squad in this short time ahead of and during the Games.”



Powell’s previous coaching tenures at international level include National Women’s Assistant Coach from 2005-2012, a member of the Hockeyroos’ coaching staff at the 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games, coaching support staff during the Hockeyroos’ 2008 and 2012 Olympic campaigns, and most recently Hockeyroos Assistant Coach at the 2019 Oceania Cup.



“It is a really quick turnaround to the Olympics and I am well aware of that but I am so excited by the opportunity that is in front of me,” said Powell.



“My objective is not to overhaul the hard work that has already been done. I am keen to bring in a fresh set of eyes, ideas and approach that will help this team be successful.”



“My coaching style is one of athlete wellbeing but high expectation and discipline. We are going to work really hard with the athletes about building a purpose and having a strong way of play.”



“There is still a lot of work to do between now and the Olympics and I am eager to get straight into it and help these girls reach their potential because it is a highly talented squad that can finish on the dais in Tokyo.”



Hockey Australia is appreciative of NSWIS allowing Powell to fulfil the role.



"Katrina has proven herself to be a world-class coach and we are thrilled to see her leading the Hockeyroos on the world's biggest stage,” said NSWIS CEO Kevin Thompson.



“It's fantastic to see a female coach leading the team for the first time in 40 years and we wish Katrina, the Hockeyroos and Hockey Australia every success in Tokyo and beyond."



Powell is scheduled to arrive in Perth on 6 April.



Hockey Australia intends to announce a new assistant coach to fill the position vacated by Steph Andrews soon.



Katrina Powell Fact File

Born: Canberra, ACT



Coaching History

NSW Institute of Sport; Head Coach, Women’s Hockey

NSW Pride Head Coach (Sultana Bran Hockey One League) 2019

NSW Arrows Head Coach (Australian Hockey League) 2015-2018

Commonwealth Games coaching staff 2010, 2018

Olympic team coaching support staff 2008, 2012

World Cup coaching staff 2010

Australia Women’s Head Coach at 2009 Junior World Cup

Seven years working with Hockey Australia as a National Assistant / National Junior and Australian Institute of Sport coach



International Playing Career

Hockeyroos 1994-2004 (252 appearances, 141 goals)

Hockeyroos captain for four years

Olympic Gold Medallist (1996, 2000)

Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist 1998

World Cup Winner 1998

Champions Trophy Winner 1997, 1999, 2003



Other Information

2013-current Member of International Hockey Federation (FIH) Rules Committee

2014 One of 10 female coaches world-wide at the time to achieve FIH Coach - High Performance accreditation

1997 Awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM)

Sister Lisa Powell also represented the Hockeyroos



