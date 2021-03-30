



The schedule for this year’s EuroHockey Championships has been revealed as England’s men and women prepare to mount a charge to return the medal podium.





With several qualification spots on offer for the upcoming World Cups too, the tournament taking place between 4-13 June in The Netherlands looks set to be an exhilarating spectacle.



Danny Kerry’s team begin their campaign on Saturday 5 June when they take on Russia and will be hoping to recreate some of the incredible hockey they showed when they beat the same opponent 10-1 at the 2015 tournament.



They then go on to play reigning world champions Belgium in their next game before closing out Pool A with what promises to be an exciting clash against Spain.



The women have to wait until the third day of the tournament to take to the pitch for the first time when they play Italy before they return to action the next day against Germany, who they drew with in the group stages during the 2019 tournament.



Belgium are their opponents in the final group game as Mark Hager’s side look to build on their fourth-placed finish from the last edition.



The top two teams from each group stage will qualify for the semi-finals while the bottom two teams will enter a third pool to determine who will retain their place in the top tier for the 2023 event.



Five teams from the men’s competition can qualify for the 2023 World Cup in India, while there three women’s spots up for grabs at the 2022 World Cup in The Netherlands and Spain.







Key dates (all times BST)



Saturday 5 June: England v Russia (Men) – 11:30

Sunday 6 June: England v Italy (Women) – 10:00

Sunday 6 June: England v Belgium (Men) – 16:45

Monday 7 June: England v Germany (Women) – 16:00

Tuesday 8 June: Spain v England (Men) – 16:00

Wednesday 9 June: Belgium v England (Women) – 16:00

Thursday 10 June: Men’s semi-finals – 16:00/19:00

Friday 11 June: Women’s semi-finals – 17:00/19:30

Saturday 12 June: Men’s bronze medal match – 09:30

Saturday 12 June: Men’s gold medal match – 12:00

Sunday 13 June: Women’s bronze medal match – 09:30

Sunday 13 June: Women’s gold medal match – 12:00



England Hockey Board Media release