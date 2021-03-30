

Image copyright: FIH / Getty Images.



The FIH Hockey Pro League continues this coming weekend when the national men’s and women’s teams of Argentina play their first League matches for 13 months, taking on Germany at Cenard in Buenos Aires on 3-4 April 2021.





The giants of South American hockey last played in the FIH Hockey Pro League way back in March 2020, which were away matches against the men and women of Australia. The clashes in Perth were the last League matches played before the competition was halted by the COVID-19 global health pandemic, with the action having resumed intermittently since September 2020. After such a lengthy but unavoidable lay-off, the Argentine teams will certainly be keen to produce strong displays as they take on their European rivals in these ‘behind-closed-doors’ encounters.



As the reigning Olympic champions, Argentina men have a critical few months ahead of them as they plot the defence of their Rio 2016 gold medal at the upcoming Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Los Leones recorded a 5-2 victory over Germany in the semi-finals at Rio 2016, and know that strong performances against Die Honamas this weekend will be a significant boost to the team’s preparations.



However, Argentina know that they face a team that has a habit of finding form in Olympic years. Their recent double FIH Hockey Pro League victory over the Netherlands in Amsterdam suggests that 2021 could be no different, as gold medallists from Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and bronze medallists from Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 target a place on the podium for a fifth successive Olympiad. Germany are currently ahead of Argentina in both the FIH World Rankings (GER 4 | ARG 6) and the FIH Hockey Pro League standings (GER 4 | ARG 6).



Despite not playing for over a year, Argentina women re-start their League campaign sitting second in the FIH Hockey Pro League standings. Las Leonas have 17 points from their eight matches played, 12 points behind leaders the Netherlands but with two games in hand. Rio 2016 bronze medallists Germany are in seventh position, having claimed six points from the four matches they have played to date. They come into the fixtures against Argentina on the back of two losses against reigning World, European and FIH Hockey Pro League champions the Netherlands. With Argentina and Germany sitting 2nd and 3rd in the FIH World Rankings respectively, these clashes could certainly be close.



Although the fans will not be allowed into the stadium itself, the matches will be available to watch via television or digital streaming thanks to our broadcast partnerships, as well as on the Watch.Hockey app in every country where a rights holding broadcaster is not showing the matches live.



More information about the matches can be found below.



Argentina v Germany (Men)

Where: Cenard, Buenos Aires (ARG)

Dates: Saturday 3 & Sunday 4 April 2021

Times (ART – UTC -3): Saturday: 14:30 | Sunday 14:30

Match pages: Match 1 | Match 2



The essentials…

Current FIH World Ranking: Argentina: 6 | Germany: 4

Current FIH Hockey Pro League position: Argentina: 6 | Germany: 4

Final standings - FIH Hockey Pro League 2019: Argentina: 5 | Germany: 6



Head-to-heads in all competitions (since 2013 – 16 matches)

Wins: Argentina: 6 | Germany: 5 | Draws: 5

Goals scored: Argentina: 39 | Germany: 36



Team pages (squads & statistics): Argentina | Germany



Argentina v Germany (Women)

Where: Cenard, Buenos Aires (ARG)

Dates: Saturday 3 & Sunday 4 April 2021

Times (ART – UTC -3): Saturday: 17:00 | Sunday 17:00

Match pages: Match 1 | Match 2



The essentials…

Current FIH World Ranking: Argentina: 2 | Germany: 3

Current FIH Hockey Pro League position: Argentina: 2 | Germany: 7

Final standings - FIH Hockey Pro League 2019: Argentina: 4 | Germany: 3



Head-to-heads in all competitions (since 2013 – 19 matches)

Wins: Argentina: 11 | Germany: 5 | Draws: 3

Goals scored: Argentina: 35 | Germany: 20



Team pages (squads & statistics): Argentina | Germany



You can also keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.



#FIHProLeague

#HockeyInvites

#PlayHockeyStayHealthy



Official FIH Pro League Site