

PERTH- NOVEMBER 29: Katrina Powell #31 for Australia goes to ground during Women’s World Cup Hockey match between Australia and England held at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth, Australia on November 29, 2002. (Photo by Hamish Blair/Getty Images)



Powell, a two-time Gold Medalist, has been tasked with bringing the Hockeyroos back to prominence.





Powell’s selection means she will lead Australia’s national women’s team from now until the end of the Tokyo Olympics.



New Head Coach Trini Powell has a distinguished playing career that included 252 games, 141 goals and two Olympic Gold Medals for the Hockeyroos



Powell takes over from Gaudoin, who resigned from Hockey Australia in a state of turmoil after an independent analysis found the women’s national program was “dysfunctional” and “not conducive to athlete well-being or sustained on-field performance.”



