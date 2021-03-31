

Manpreet Singh is back in the Indian hockey squad as captain, with India set to tour Argentina for the FIH Pro League against Olympics champions Argentina. - File photo



Manpreet, who got married in December, had opted out of the recent tour of Europe citing personal reasons.



Experienced drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh as well as Varun Kumar are also back in the mix as Hockey India named a 22-member squad today. India will take on Argentina on April 11 and 12 in Buenos Aires.



India will also play two practice matches against the home team on April 6 and 7, followed by two more on April 13 and 14. The squad features Jaskaran Singh, Sumit and Shilanand Lakra, who will be playing their first international match in over a year.



“We are taking a 22-man squad to provide a good balance between giving experience to those players who need it and opportunities for players to perform on the international stage in the lead-up to the Olympics,” coach Graham Reid said. — TNS



Squad: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Surender Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay



