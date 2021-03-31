India will play four practice games apart from two FIH Pro League matches against the Olympic champions. A 22-member squad has been named for the Argentina tour.



By Naveen Peter







The Indian men’s hockey team will get down to some serious business when they resume its FIH Pro League campaign against Olympic champions Argentina next month.





While India’s FIH Pro League matches are scheduled for April 11 and 12, the team — led by Manpreet Singh — will also play four practice games. All fixtures will be played at the CeNARD sports complex in Buenos Aires.



Two practice matches are lined up ahead of the FIH Pro League ties on April 6 and 7 while the other two will be played on April 13 and 14. India have named a 22-member squad for the 16-day tour.



Manpreet Singh had skipped India’s tour of Europe that concluded earlier this month for personal reasons. The team played two matches, each against Germany and Great Britain.



“Argentina plays a different style of game to the teams we played in Europe, and we will be using this tour as a great opportunity to continue our growth and development before Tokyo 2020,” the Indian chief coach Graham Reid told Hockey India.



“To play the Olympic champions in their own country is especially challenging. These games will provide opportunities to hone our skills and tactics in a period where all teams have been starved of international competition.”





Rupinderpal Singh will return to the Indian team after missing out on the tour of Europe. Photo: Hockey India



The Australian tactician has named a strong team for the Argentina tour including drag-flick expert Rupinderpal Singh, Birendra Lakra and Mandeep Singh.



Meanwhile, the experienced Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh and Simranjeet Singh have been rested.



“We are taking a 22-man squad attempting to provide a good balance between giving experience to those players who need it and opportunities for players to perform on the international stage in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics,” the 56-year-old Reid stated.



The Indian team will leave for Argentina on Wednesday.



Indian hockey squad for Argentina tour



Goalkeepers: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Pathak



Defender: Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (vice-captain), Surender Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Varun Kumar, Birendra Lakra



Midfielder: Jaskaran Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Raj Kumar Pal, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh



Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra



Indian hockey team schedule, fixtures and match times for Argentina tour



All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST)



6 April, Tuesday: India vs Argentina - practice match - 8:30 PM IST

7 April, Wednesday: India vs Argentina - practice match - 8:30 PM IST

11 April, Saturday: India vs Argentina - FIH Pro League match - 1:30 AM IST

12 April, Sunday: India vs Argentina - FIH Pro League match - 1:30 AM IST

13 April, Tuesday: India vs Argentina - practice match- 7:30 PM IST

14 April, Wednesday: India vs Argentina - practice match- 7:30 PM IST



Olympic Channel