



Victoria Sauze has been a member of the Argentina senior squad since 2014, but really started to seal her place in the Argentina squad from 2016 onwards. Over her career so far, she has won more than 80 international caps and a reputation as a tenacious midfield player.





Taking a little longer to blossom as a full international has meant that Victoria has had the time to develop both her career as an accountant and also to experience life away from the intensity of life as an elite athlete. In an interview with Ole magazine, Sauze says: "I am grateful to have experienced anotehr way of life. I feel that has made me more mature and able to value things more than I would as a young girl. That has empowered me."



As her team prepare to take on Germany on the 3 and 4 April in the FIH Hockey Pro League, Sauze took time out of training to talk about the forthcoming fixtures.



How have you prepared for your matches against Germany?



Victoria Sauze: We are training and preparing very hard and we are very focused on these matches. We are really focusing on ourselves and our game.



What are the main threats you see Germany posing to your team?



Victoria Sauze: Germany is a very tough team, both mentally and especially physically. They keep order and structure throughout the game. It will be a great way to get back to FIH Hockey Pro league action.



How does the squad feel after such a long break from Pro League action? How important was it to have the practice matches against India?



Victoria Suaze: Last month we were fortunate enough to play some test matches against India and that was a great return to competition. It was really positive and we feel very good as a team. Last year, 2020, was very difficult period for everyone. For us, it was crazy to stop playing. But I think we grew a lot and we are mentally a lot stronger now. I invite you all to watch the match on 3 and 4 April.



