



Hockey Australia (HA) is delighted to announce Ian Rutledge as its new Performance Pathways Manager.





Rutledge is no stranger to hockey having been HA ACT National Training Centre (NTC) Men’s Head Coach from 2001 to 2003 and HA’s Director of Coaching from 2007 to 2008.



He also has considerable international Head Coaching experience, having coached over 200 international matches, as both the Head Coach of the New Zealand’s Women’s team and as the Head Coach and High Performance Director of the Canadian Women’s Program.



Rutledge has a Master of Sport Science and a Master of Business Administration, complimenting the breadth and depth of his practical experience.



“Securing someone of Ian’s experience and expertise is an outstanding acquisition for Hockey Australia,” said HA CEO Matt Favier.



“Ian is an experienced leader, organisational change specialist and former Olympic Head Coach with an extensive background working in high performance organisations in both leadership and administrative capacities.



“Ian’s skillset will be invaluable in supporting the High Performance unit, continuing the implementation of the new National Institute Network (NIN) strategy and the ongoing development of elite player and coaching talent.”



Having worked with the Australian Institute of Sport and Netball Australia, and consulted to World Rugby, FIBA, Australian Sailing and Rowing Australia, Rutledge enters his third tenure with HA eager to further enhance hockey’s performance pathways.



“I am really excited to be back working with a sport and organisation I care deeply about and for a cause that is highly aspirational; that being future and sustained International success of both the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos,” said Rutledge.



“I look forward to working with our Member Associations and the National Institute Network to enhance and optimise our collective athlete performance programs. Structurally, we have a system that is the envy of the world and a significant competitive advantage over our international competitors.”



“I am really inspired to supporting a talented group of coaches who are working daily on the front line, in our States, to holistically develop the next generation of athletes.”



“As we head towards Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028, a key priority will be working with our partners to gauge where we can support and add value to HA’s newly minted National Athlete Pathway Program. The goal will be to ensure that our athlete development program is world class and aligned to ensure that our future Kookaburras and Hockeyroos arrive at the Senior program in the best condition to perform and achieve their goals both on and off the field.”



Rutledge will be based in Canberra for the role.



Hockey Australia media release