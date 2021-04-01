



Hockey Australia has partnered with News Corp Australia to provide LIVE coverage of the upcoming Under 15 and Under 18 National Hockey Championships.





Both parties signed an agreement that will see matches from the Under 18 tournament in Launceston (8-16 April) and Under 15 competition in Bathurst (9-15 April) shown through News Corp’s various mastheads.



Details of the agreement include:

• LIVE stream from two fields a day at both the U15 and U18 Australian Hockey Championships.

• Games will be streamed across News metro national mastheads – The Courier Mail, The Daily Telegraph, The Herald Sun, The Advertiser and The Australian.

• Games will also be streamed on News’ relevant regional websites.

• A paid subscription is required to view LIVE games. News Corp currently have a special deal of just $1 for 28 days. The deal ends on Thursday 8 April 2021.

Pricing changes through the year but the highest joining rate is currently $5 a month for three months before full pricing kicks in (minimum period is one month for $5).

• News Corp will publish preview stories of the championships on major mastheads next week which will contain information and links to watch the streams.



“This is a fantastic result for not only friends and families of the players competing at the championships, but also hockey and sport enthusiasts,” said Tim Cherry, Hockey Australia GM Commercial, Communication and Events.



“These tournaments feature the best hockey talent in their respective age groups and it is fantastic News Corp has shown genuine interest and investment in showing hockey through their digital channels.”



“News Corp’s commitment will expose hockey to a whole new audience and also generate more stories and coverage of the sport to more people.”



“We thank News Corp for making these championships accessible to people and households across Australia and for their dedication to stream hockey and tell stories about the people and the sport.”







A paid subscription is required to watch the matches. News Corp’s normal introductory subscription is $5 a month for three months but to celebrate this announcement, News Corp is offering a 28 day subscription for $1.



As well as the streams, subscribers can also view all News content on the masthead they choose.



''We have been working with hockey to boost coverage of both State and national competitions,'' News Corp Australia’s Executive Editor, Digital, Bryce Johns said.



''Hockey are a first mover and extremely innovative in their thinking about their partnership with us.''



In addition to the major online news outlets in the capital cities, News Corp has nearly 30 separate titles covering the breadth of the country.



A dedicated News Corp reporter will cover both championships, including comprehensive pre and post event coverage.



Hockey Australia media release