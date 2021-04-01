By Jugjet Singh





- Pic source: Facebook/UniKLHockey



Newcomers Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Ladies have both legs in the Vivian May Soars final, but the same cannot be said about their men's team in the TNB Cup.





UniKL Ladies hammered Sabah 8-0 in the semi-final first leg last week, and today's return leg will serve as a warm-up for the final against Police Blue Warriors or Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UniTen-KPT).



However, in the TNB Cup, UniKL face a tricky encounter against Tenaga Nasional in today's semi-final return leg as they only managed a 1-0 win in the first match.



In the other semi-final, Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) hold a 2-0 lead over Maybank going into the return leg.





TNB’s Mohammad Shamir (left) vies with UniKL’s Baljit Singh Charun Singh in their TNB Cup first leg semi-final on Sunday. - NSTP/MOHD YUSNI ARIFFIN



"Yes, we have both legs in the final of the Vivian May Soars Cup, and only a miracle can stop us right now.



"We should not have any problems scoring a few more goals against Sabah. It would be impossible for them to score nine goals against us," said UniKL Ladies coach Roslan Jamaluddin yesterday.



Roslan, a former national goalkeeper, added: "I will rest a few senior players or give them less playing time tomorrow (today).



"Those carrying injuries will definitely not play. It will be a great opportunity to allow some youngsters more playing time as we prepare for the final."



UniKL Ladies can expect a torrid time in the final against Police or UniTen, who drew 3-3 in the semi-final first leg, as both teams have experienced players.



Police skipper Norfaiezah Saiuti said: "It is good that we fumbled a two-goal lead in the first leg to allow UniTen back into the tie.



"I am saying this because there are many lessons to be learned from that game. We will now make sure that we do not make the same mistakes.



"UniTen are the defending champions, and they have the experience to frustrate us. We must remain composed even if we are down by a few goals tomorrow.



"Teamwork will win us the match at the end of the day."



FIXTURES



TODAY



S-FINALS, RETURN LEG TNB CUP — Maybank (0) v (2) THT (6pm, Pitch I), Tenaga Nasional (0) v (1) UniKL (8pm, Pitch 1).



VIVIAN MAY SOARS CUP — Sabah (0) v (8) UniKL Ladies (6pm, Pitch II), UniTen-KPT (3) v (3) Blue Warriors (8pm, Pitch II).



* first-leg scores in parentheses



** matches at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



New Straits Times