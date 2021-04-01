By Jugjet Singh





UniKL’s Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin (left) and TNB’s Syed Syafiq Cholan vie for the ball in yesterday’s TNB Cup semi-final second leg match.



Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) reached the TNB Cup final following a 2-1 semi-final, return leg win over Maybank in Bukit Jalil yesterday to qualify 4-1 on aggregate.





The Terengganu side face Universiti Kuala Lumpur in Saturday's final.



TNT scored through Luqmannul Hakim (third minute) and Sufi Ismat (39th) while Alfarico Lance Liau replied for Maybank in the 24th minute.



"We wanted an early goal to pressure Maybank, and we did just that through Luqmannul's penalty corner conversion after three minutes.



"Overall, we did not earn enough penalty corners in both legs against Maybank.



"It is something we need to discuss and rectify ahead of the final," said THT coach K. Rajan yesterday.



UniKL Ladies advanced to the women's Vivian May Soars Cup final with a 3-0 return leg win over Sabah to qualify 11-0 on aggregate.



Hanis Nadiah Onn (18th), Nur Atira Ismail (37th) and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli (46th) scored for UniKL.



They will face UniTen-KPT for the title.



UniKL coach Roslan Jamaluddin was pleased with his team's performance in the semi-finals.



"We are confident going into the final after our double-digit aggregate win over Sabah.



"However, I am a bit concerned about our penalty corner set-pieces as we failed to capitalise on any of the nine we had today," said Roslan.



RESULTS — S-FINALS RETURN LEG, TNB CUP: Maybank 1 Terengganu 2 (THT win 4-1 on aggregate); Tenaga Nasional 1 UniKL 3 (UniKL win 4-1 on aggregate).



VIVIAN MAY SOARS CUP: Sabah 0 v UniKL Ladies 3 (UniKL win 11-0 on aggregate); UniTen-KPT 1 Police Blue Warriors 1 (Aggregate 4-4, UniTen win on away goals).



