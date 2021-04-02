By Jugjet Singh





Natasha Shafikah Nasharuddin



Natasha Shafikah Nasharuddin has earned the right to dream big on the artificial pitch.





The 19-year-old midfielder from Kuala Pilah, playing for the first time in the Malaysia Women's Hockey League for debutants Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) Ladies, has caught the eyes of national selectors.



UniKL coach Roslan Jamaluddin said Natasha combined well with the senior players, and he has used her in all seven matches so far.



"She showed maturity in her game despite making her debut in the league. I believe she has a chance of playing for the nation as well," said Roslan, who is also the national women's goalkeeping coach.



Natasha, a student of Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) and the second of five siblings, said she never expected to be selected for UniKL.



"The only experience I had was playing for Melaka in the Razak Cup last year as Negri Sembilan did not enter a women's team.



"I received a call-up for selection with UniKL last December and after a two-day trial, I was surprised to be picked to play.



"We made a memorable debut by winning the League title and are now just one match away from claiming the Vivian May Soars Cup," said Natasha whose father is a mechanic and mother a housewife.



UniKL won all their five league matches by scoring a whopping 34 goals and conceding just two. In the two-leg semi-finals against Sabah, UniKL won with an impressive 11-0 aggregate - the first leg 8-0 and return leg 3-0.



Roslan's ladies will face Universiti Tenaga Nasional (UniTen)-KPT in the final on Saturday.



UniTen qualified on the "away goals" rule despite a 4-4 aggregate tie against Police Blues Warriors.



New Straits Times