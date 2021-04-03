



STORRS, Conn. – The No. 7 University of Connecticut field hockey team will travel to Philadelphia this weekend to square-off against BIG EAST rival Villanova on Saturday and Sunday. Both games are scheduled to begin at 12 p.m.





The Huskies enter the weekend with a 7-1 overall record and a 6-1 mark in BIG EAST play following a two-game sweep of Quinnipiac last weekend. In fact, the Huskies have not allowed a goal since March 14 and are outscoring the opposition 21-0 over that three-game span.



Sophomore star Sophie Hamilton leads the Huskies with 11 goals, nine assists and 31 points and is the reigning BIG EAST offensive player of the week following a pair of standout performances this past weekend.



Freshman Claire van den Noort, who was honored as the league's freshman of the week for the second time on Tuesday, is fourth on the team with five goals. Four of those scores came last Friday during the win over Quinnipiac.



The Wildcats enter the weekend with a 4-6 overall record and a 3-5 mark in league action. Villanova is led by Meghan Mitchell, who has tallied eight goals and two assists for 18 points.



