



PHILADELPHIA - James Madison scored a second half goal to break a tie and defeated Drexel, 2-1, in a Colonial Athletic Association game at Buckley Field on Friday afternoon. The Dragons fell to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in league play, while the Dukes are now 2-1 overall and 2-0 in the CAA.





James Madison got on the board first late in the opening. Eveline Swager scored with just under four minutes to go. She was set up by both Rachel Yeager and Kara McClure. The Dukes controlled play for most of the quarter and held the Dragons without a shot for the first 15 minutes.



It appeared the game would go to intermission with the Dukes in the lead, but the Dragons had other intentions. Despite the Dukes getting the seven of the first eight shots in the game, Drexel found more offense later in the second quarter and answered with a goal to send the game to intermission even at 1-1. Freshman standout Eline Di Leva once again found the back of the net. The rookie broke in alone down the right side. She fired a shot past the JMU goalie's left pad to tie it up. It was her fifth goal in six games during 2021.



Late in the third quarter, JMU was able to break the tie. The Dukes' Lauren Satchell fired home a rebound past Drexel's Megan Hadfield to make it a 2-1 game. That proved to be the final goal of the contest. The fourth period turned into a defensive struggle as each team was only able to get one shot off. JMU and Drexel each had two penalty corners, but both defenses held their opponent off the scoreboard.



Hadfield picked up five saves in goal for DU. JMU's Brandely Heinbaugh stopped one of the two shots she faced. Overall, JMU outshot Drexel, 11-3. The Dukes had seven corners, while Drexel had just its two it earned in the final 15 minutes.



Drexel will face Hofstra in Hempstead, N.Y, on Wednesday in a CAA contest. The Dragons will return home next Friday for Senior Day at Buckley Field.



