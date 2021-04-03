



ISLAMABAD: The revival of hockey ties between the two historic rivals — Pakistan and India — is very much likely as top officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) are expected to take up the issue on the sidelines of the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Statutory Congress that will be taking place from May 19 to 23 in New Delhi.





The meeting is aimed at electing FIH president and Executive Board members of the board for the next four years in office. More importantly, it provides an opportunity to the PHF officials to discuss the possibilities of regenerating hockey activities for the benefit of the both countries and hockey followers.



A well-placed source in the PHF has told ‘The News’ that PHF president Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and secretary Asif Bajwa are expected to attend the meeting.



“Yes, both are planning to attend the FIH meeting in New Delhi. They have already applied for Indian visas and hopefully would be there on May 22.”



More importantly, the PHF officials are planning to hold talks with hockey officials of India regarding revival of hockey ties between the two countries.



“On the sidelines of the FIH meeting, the PHF officials are planning to hold meetings with their Indian counterparts to revive bilateral hockey ties,” the source added.



Only a couple of decades back both Pakistan and India were regularly playing home and away hockey series.



“With no specific agenda during the meeting, the PHF officials will focus on the revival of hockey ties in an effort to popularise the game in both the countries.”



It is believed that the option of taking the series offshore could also be discussed during the meeting.



“Though the focus would be to revive the hockey series on the pattern both countries used to follow two decades back, the option of taking it offshore could not be ruled out. What matters the most is the revival of hockey ties for the benefit and entertainment of the game followers on either side of the border.



Meanwhile, after a thorough analysis, the FIH Executive Board has decided to give the option to each National Association’s delegates to decide whether they will attend the 47th FIH Statutory Congress either onsite — in New Delhi — or via an online platform.



With this hybrid format, all Members of the Congress, irrespective of whether they are currently able or not to travel internationally due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will have the possibility to take part.



The agenda includes, amongst others, elections for the position of FIH president and four positions of EB’s Ordinary Member. For all delegates, attending onsite or virtually, the voting process will be done exclusively via an online platform (e-voting).



The full agenda will be published around one month before the Congress.



The News International